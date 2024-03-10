CEM Pramod Boro inaugurates RCC bridge on Aie River in Chirang

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 9: Chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region, Pramod Boro has inaugurated the newly constructed RCC Bridge over River Aie at the Aie Powali in Chirang.

The 916 metre long RCC bridge was constructed under the NESIDS of 2018-19 to facilitate the road connectivity in the greater Aie Powali area. The new bridge will facilitate smooth and more efficient transportation for the citizens, giving a boost to economic activities and enhancing infrastructure, connectivity and overall development in the region.

CEM Boro expressed his happiness at having the opportunity to inaugurate the bridge. He said that the BTR government has been emphasizing to enhance the road connectivity in a smooth manner across the Bodoland region.

He said that the inauguration of bridge on March 7 is a significant milestone in the efforts to improve connectivity and accessibility in the region. The long-standing communication problem in the northern area of Chirang district has finally been solved, thanks to the construction of this bridge. It truly is a blessing for the public and would make a positive impact on the lives of many.

“It was a pleasure t to have inaugurated the RCC Bridge over River Aie at Aie Powali in Chirang district today. The bridge will enhance the safety and ease of transportation for thousands of citizens of the area,” Boro said.

“I would like to take this opportunity to applaud the exemplary work done by the Assam government led by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to enhance road connectivity in Bodoland region. The dedication and commitment to the development of our region is truly commendable and initiatives like this bridge exemplify the state government’s efforts to create a better tomorrow for all,” he further said.

Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary, MLA Joyanta Basumatary, BTR executive members Ranjit Basumatary and Dhananjay Basumatary were among those present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, CEM Pramod Boro also laid the foundation stone for the construction of a road from Champabati Irrigation Canal to New Gorsingpara under Garibhasa VCDC in Chirang district. The road will be constructed as part of the the CM’s Goodwill Project.

This initiative will improve connectivity, facilitating easier and faster travel for local residents, reducing travel time, and making transportation more efficient.

Present on the occasion were BTR EM Ranjit Basumatary and MCLA Madhab Ch. Chetry.