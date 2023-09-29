CEM Pramod Boro inaugurates new building at Bodoland University

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Sept 28: Pramod Boro, the chief executive member (CEM) of Bodoland Territorial Region, officially inaugurated the newly constructed Science Building at Bodoland University in Debargaon, Kokrajhar. The event witnessed the presence of the vice-chancellor of Bodoland University and officials from the education department.

Bodoland University is recognised as a premier educational institution in the Bodoland region, serving students from various parts of the region and different districts of the state, offering higher education opportunities.

CEM Boro affirmed the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) government’s commitment to ensuring educational excellence in higher education institutions within the Bodoland region. He highlighted that the Science Building is equipped with cutting-edge technology and state-of-the-art laboratories.

The BTR government has been stressing on the importance of quality educational upliftment across the region and has launched various missions, particularly in education, aimed at providing training and skill development to the younger generation.

Boro stated, “The newly constructed Science Building will serve as a beacon of learning and innovation. It will provide our students with an environment conducive to in-depth exploration and experimentation, enabling them to push the boundaries of scientific knowledge.”

Additionally, on the same day, CEM Pramod Boro inaugurated the newly constructed Office of the Superintendent Engineer of PWD, Kokrajhar Roads & Building Circle, and the Office of the Executive Engineer of PWD, Kokrajhar & Chirang District Territorial Division. These offices are significant steps towards enhancing infrastructure in Kokrajhar.

The construction of the office building was carried out at a cost of Rs 3.31 crores under the SOPD Fund. CEM Boro expressed his belief that these newly constructed offices would significantly boost the productivity, efficiency, and effectiveness of the department. He stated, “The newly constructed offices will go a long way towards ensuring seamless planning, execution, and maintenance of roads & buildings in Kokrajhar.”

The event also saw the presence of Dr Berlao K Karjee, political advisor to CEM (BTR), and Pratibha Brahma, chairperson of Kokrajhar Municipal Board, among others.