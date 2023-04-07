CEM Pramod Boro Lays Stress On Development In BTR

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, April 6: Chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Pramod Boro has laid stress on bringing massive development and welfare in Bodoland region as BTR government has been stepping up to streamline governance and development in Bodoland region to ensure overall development.

- Advertisement -

Speaking to the reporters at a press conference on Thursday held at Bodoland Guest House in Kokrajhar, CEM Boro said that the UPPL led UPPL-BJP-GSP alliance BTR government since assuming office in December 2020 has undertaken several measures to streamline governance and development in Bodoland Territorial

Region (BTR) to ensure overall development in the region.

He informed that the major challenges inherited from the previous BPF rule government were the massive liabilities of over Rs 2900 crore, absence of any planning, zero development data, no work culture at all levels, and a strong legacy of misgovernance and misrule in Bodoland Territorial Region.

He has opined massive cleaning up of the system as the need of the hour and accordingly the BTR Government took some major decisions to revamp and

- Advertisement -

streamline the system with a focus on long-term planning and vision for a peaceful, smart and green Bodoland with the view based on the principles of welfare for all across the region.

He said that BTR government is committed to ensure peace, security, mutual understanding, and coexistence across the Bodoland Territorial Region.

He said under chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma visionary “Goodwill Project”, 575 km of roads were constructed out of 768 km sanctioned with an amount of Rs 500 crore in BTR.

Boro said many development activities and infrastructure projects are in various stages of execution in BTR.

- Advertisement -

Highlighting the budget of the BTCLA for the financial year 2023-24, Boro stated that the BTC budget reflects the present government’s commitment towards peace and all-round development and better governance in the Bodoland Territorial Region.

He alleged that the previous BPF rule BTC government had been indulged massive corruption and anomalies and totally failed to address the welfare and development of the citizens.

He has accused that BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary for not thinking about the welfare and development of the region in their 17 year rule in BTC.