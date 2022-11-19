UPPL party denies Hagrama’s Allegation

KOKRAJHAR,NOV 18: The ruling United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) party has come down heavily on BPF president and former chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Council, Hagrama Mohilary for his allegations against the UPPL party and Bodoland Territorial Region government.

Notably, BPF supremo Mohilary recently levelled allegations against UPPL party and BTC government by writing a letter to the prime minister of India, Narendra Modi and national president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), JP Nadda which highlighted about the perpetration of anomalies in BTC government in the name of supplying materials etc.

- Advertisement -

Addressing the reporters today at a press conference held at UPPL party office in Kokrajhar today, UPPL general secretary, Raju Kumar Narzary reacted over the allegations of Mohilary levelled against the UPPL party, said that the Hagrama Mohilary who himself perpetrated massive corruption and anomalies on various developmental aspects during the BPF reign in last 17 year’s rule in BTC government.

Narzary has denied the allegations of Mohilary, levelled against, UPPL party and BTC government under the leadership of BTC chief executive member, Pramod Boro said that the allegations are totally baseless and politically motivated to create confusion among the common masses.

He said that BPF supremo Mohilary has now seeing frustrated since consecutively losing from the power of the BTC government in 2020 council elections and Assembly elections in 2021 in the state and frequently making unsuited remarks and allegations in the region

He said that Mohilary and BPF party is become irrelevant among the citizens of the Bodoland region in today’s juncture as common masses voted in favour of the UPPL led UPPL-BJP-GSP alliance parties in council elections (2020).

He said that the UPPL led UPPL-BJP-GSP alliance government is working dedicatedly towards the welfare and uplift for all round development since it’s inception in Bodoland Territorial Council.

He said that UPPL party and BTC government is committed to work for the building of integration and unity among all sections of the society in the region.

Narzary has refuted the allegations of Rs.600 crores of anomalies in BTC government in the name of supply, said that there is no space for indulging corruption and anomalies in BTC government as present UPPL led UPPL-BJP-GSP alliance government is working dedicatedly towards the welfare and uplift aspects of the common masses.

He informed that the annual budget of the BTC government is only over Rs.600 crores for bringing it’s citizen’s welfare, then how is it possible to indulge massive corruption and anomalies in the developmental and welfare aspects of the Bodoland region.

He said that the previous BPF led BTC government left over Rs.3200 crores of liabilities in their 17 year rule in BTC government,and today the present UPPL led UPPL-BJP-GSP alliance government has been facing financial hardships.

Narzary has accused that Mohilary and BPF party never thought for welfare and integration of the citizens in Bodoland region and accordingly common masses were deprived of getting equal opportunity and rights during the BPF reign BTC government.

He alleged that Mohilary and BPF party never want peace and unity among all sections of the communities in BTC even though the BPF party was in power.

” BPF supremo Mohilary only wants power on his hand and today highlighted his power hungry attitude and greedy feeling by writing letters to the prime minister and BJP national president,” Narzary said.

He has claimed that the UPPL led UPPL-BJP-GSP alliance government and UPPL-BJP party’s combine alliance is going on with deep integration and smoothly in BTC as well in the state.