CEM Tuliram Hands Over Vehicles To Govt Department

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 31: Chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang handed over five Mahindra Bolero SUVs to the Forest & Environment Department at Longnit for use in forest and wildlife protection.

The CEM formally handed over the vehicles and flagged them off at Kajir Ronghangpi Memorial Inspection Bungalow, Longnit.

Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) and chairman of Forest Development Board, KAAC, Richard Tokbi in a Facebook post said, “The inauguration of 5 nos of brand new Mahindra Bolero for Forest & Environment Department of KAAC, will augment the capability of the department in combating poaching and other illegal activities.”

DFO, Forest, East Division, Jaganath Rongpi informed that the vehicles were given to the Forest Department for the purpose of plantation supervision, forest protection, conservation and intensive patrolling. The CEM who also holds the charge of the Environment and Forest Department has done it for a very noble cause so that the Forest Department in Karbi Anglong can carry out efficient protection and conservation of forest.

The programme was attended by the deputy chairman of KAAC, Ritesh Enghi and executive members (EMs), Ratan Teron, Amarsing Tisso, Mangalsing Timung, Lunsing Teron, Pradeep Rongpi, Madhurya Dhekial Phukan, Pradip Diphusa, Khansing Rongpi, Kache Rongpipi and others.