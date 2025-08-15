CEM Tuliram Ronghang clears air on illegal stone quarries allegations

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug. 14: On Thursday the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang clarified that as per high court order all the 33 stone quarries operating on the fringes of Kaziranga National Park in Karbi Anglong district has been close down. The allegations brought by Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (KADCC) president Raton Engti are baseless.

Speaking at a mass joining programme held at Sertalin Auditorium, Taralangso, the CEM said that all 33 stone quarries in Langkhang area, located on the fringes of the KNP in Karbi Anglong district, had been shut down in compliance with a high court order, as the area falls under an eco-sensitive zone. “The allegation brought by Engti is baseless. They have just wasted their time and energy venturing into the jungles,” he stated, adding that the matter could have been clarified by inquiring with the KAAC before visiting the area.

The event, jointly organised by the BJP East Karbi Anglong District Committee and West Karbi Anglong District Committee, saw large-scale defections from the All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC) and Congress to the BJP. Those joining were welcomed by the CEM, Member of Parliament Amarsing Tisso, BJP-EKADC president Roland Killing, MLAs Darsong Ronghang and Bidyasing Engleng, and several Executive Members (EMs) and Members of Autonomous Council (MACs). As part of the ceremony, the new members were presented with BJP caps and scarves.

Ronghang said that leaders and supporters from Borjan, Mahamaya, Duarbagori, Nomati and Korkhanti MAC constituencies in Karbi Anglong district, as well as Hamren MAC constituency in West Karbi Anglong, had joined the BJP. “From Duarbagori MAC constituency alone, 151 Congress leaders have joined our party. A total of 2,000 members and workers from the opposition parties have joined the BJP today,” he added.

On Wednesday, KADCC president Raton Engti and his team had visited a stone quarry in Langkhang, reportedly owned by one RS Gandhi, and alleged it was operating illegally, thereby depriving KAAC of revenue. Engti claimed that a syndicate was involved in the quarry’s operations.

Responding to the political developments, the CEM accused the Congress and APHLC of misleading the public. “They always tell people whatever comes to their mind to make them believe. Realising how the Congress and APHLC have fooled the people, the opposition leaders themselves are coming forward to join the BJP. People no longer trust them,” he said.

Ronghang added that the BJP’s growing appeal had resulted in overwhelming interest from opposition leaders and supporters. “The mass joining programme has to be organised twice or thrice in one MAC constituency. BJP is the biggest party in the world with the largest membership. We accept people of diverse languages, communities, religions and castes, and cannot deny anyone who wishes to work with us,” he stated.