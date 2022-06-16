CEM Tuliram Ronghang to take oath on June 20: CM Himanta

HT Bureau

DIPHU, June 15: Tuliram Ronghang is all set to head the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) for the third term.

He will take the oath on June 20.

This was announced by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.

Interacting with the media during the ongoing BJP State executive meeting here, he said that Ronghang would take oath on June 20, at 12 noon, in the presence of Governor Professor Jagadish Mukhi.

The new members of the Autonomous Council will also take oath on the same day. The Executive Council will be formed under the leadership of Ronghang and the appointment of the executive members would be done shortly, he said.

On the next Member of Parliament election in 2024, he said, “The last time we got 9 seats. But we are not satisfied with it. There should be more.”

Sarma was unable to attend the party’s organisational meeting on Tuesday due to flood and landslide in Guwahati. Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who was also absent on Tuesday, was present on Wednesday.

Others who attended the meeting were BJP State president Bhabesh Kalita; Rajya Sabha member Kamakhya Prasad Tasa; National general secretary, BJP Dilip Saikia; general secretary (Organisation), State BJP Phanindarnath Sarma; president of BJP, East Karbi Anglong District Committee Dhansing Teron; president of BJP, West Karbi Anglong District Committee Radip Ronghang, 35 district presidents of BJP and special invitees.

On the occasion, the newly elected 26 MACs of the BJP were felicitated with Karbi traditional turban and a bouquet.