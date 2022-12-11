CEM Tuliram Ronghang’s call to counter Oppn propaganda

HT Correspondent

DONGKAMUKAM, Dec 10: Chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang has asked the party workers to counter the Opposition propaganda in view of the coming Parliamentary election.

He said this while addressing BJP’s ‘Special Organizational Sabha’ at Ghilani, West Karbi Anglong on Saturday.

The CEM asked the party workers to create WhatsApp groups at the booth level. He said social media is a very fast mode of communication and cannot be ignored. The workers are asked to be ready for the coming Member of Parliament election.

MP Horensing Bey attending the meeting requested the party workers to give importance to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme every month.

According to him, it helps in organisational activities such as expansion of culture, social work, sports, health knowledge and development.

Prizes were also given for the winners of the running race and drawing competition held earlier in commemoration of the 400th birth anniversary of Bir Lachit Borphukan. Newly elected president of District Kishan Morcha, David Kro was also felicitated on the occasion.

They also announced the name of the chairman of Rongkhang Co-operative Society Lamps as Mangal Bey, the chairman of Menmiji Co-operative Society Lamps as Bidyasing Teron and the chairman of Hanlokrok Co-operative Society Lamps as Tonkeshwar Kro.

President BJP, West Karbi Anglong District Committee, Radip Ronghang; MLAs Rupsing Teron and Darsing Ronghang; Shaha Prabhari Pankaj Borbora; executive members of KAAC and others attended the meeting.