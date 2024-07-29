29 C
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Centre approves Rs 455 cr for school infrastructure development in Assam

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 29: The Central Government has given the green light for a budget of Rs. 455 crores to enhance the infrastructure of 65 secondary schools in Assam, the Chief Minister’s Office announced on Monday.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister’s Office stated, “₹455 crore approved for infrastructure development of schools in Assam.”

The government has planned to construct new school buildings as part of the NESIDS-OTRI (Other Than Road Infrastructure) scheme.

The schools in Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Chirang, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup (M), Kamrup, Karbi Anglong, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, and Nagaon districts will undergo infrastructure development as part of the scheme.

Assam PWD (Buildings) will oversee the implementation of the Rs. 455 crore scheme in the state.

The infrastructure development plan for 65 secondary schools in Assam was approved during a recent meeting of the Empowered Inter-Ministerial Committee (EIMC) regarding NESIDS (OTRI) and Special Development Packages of Autonomous Councils in Assam.

