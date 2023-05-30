Charaibahi’s religious person Lokeshwar Barthakur passes away



HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, May 29: Lokeshwar Barthakur (72), a resident of Chandrapur of Charaibahi, Morigaon district, passed away on Monday morning. He was admitted to GD Nursing Home, a private hospital in Nagaon on Sunday night but he passed away at around 8:00 am on Monday.

The Chandrapur Business Association, Chandrapur Durga Puja Celebration Committee and various other organisations expressed their grief over the death of Lokeshwar Barthakur, who was the proprietor of ‘Oum Medical’ pharmacy. He was also associated with various religious organisations.

The president of the Chandrapur Business Association Nilmani Bardoloi, secretary Pritam Kumar Nath, president of Durga Puja Celebration Committee of Chandrapur Dipankar Kumar Nath, and secretary Manjan Kumar Sharma paid their last respect to him at his residence.

Late Barthakur is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter and a host of relatives.

