Charidwar’s first newspaper hawker passes away at 77

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Oct 30: The first newspaper hawker in the Balipara area under Charidwar Police Station in Sonitpur district, Ramcharan Das, passed away on Tuesday evening at the age of 77. A resident of the Charidwar area, the late Das was known for his dedication to his paper-distribution profession, which he continued until the end of his life, serving many loyal readers. Even amidst the existential crisis of print media today, this modestly educated yet sincere individual tirelessly encouraged new readers to focus on print media to gain knowledge across various fields through newspaper distribution in the greater area.

Engaged in the newspaper distribution profession since 1972, Das was also associated with various socio-cultural organisations in the region. Additionally, he played a significant role during the Assam Agitation. The late Das was a simple yet influential figure among the local readers, admired and respected for his accountability and amiable nature. His sudden demise has cast a pall of gloom over the greater area.

He is survived by his wife, a son and daughter-in-law, two daughters, and grandchildren. Various organisations, including the Balipara Press Club, Aasam Sena (Balipara Unit), Charidwar Unit AASU, Balipara Anchalik ABSU, and Asam Sahitya Sabha, among others, paid their last respects to the departed soul.

