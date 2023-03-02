26 C
Guwahati
Thursday, March 2, 2023
Chicks Produced In Govt Poultry Farm Handed Over To Women Of SHG

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
DEMOW, March 1: Under the initiative of deputy commissioner of Sivasagar district, and under state government Animal Husbandry department and Panchayat and Rural department and in a joint initiative of Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission, the government poultry farm situated in Demow and the chicks produced in the government poultry farm situated in Demow have been handed over to Self Help Group which is under Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission on Tuesday.

Moreover, the machine through which the chicks were produced is also not functioning and for which the deputy commissioner of Sivasagar district has taken steps to reinvigorate through CSR funding of Oil India Limited.

On Tuesday, around 400 chicks were handed over to 10 Self Help Group’s women. This initiative will continue with the collective understanding of both departments in the coming days. Around 3000 chicks were handed over to 65 women of a Self Help Group on Tuesday.

