Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Flags Off Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Cycle Rally

GUWAHATI, Aug 13: As part of the celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commemorating 75 years of India’s independence, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday flagged off a cycle rally initiated by chairman of Assam Plantation Crops Development Corporation Limited Ashok Sarma.

It may be noted that the cycle rally has been organised for generating awareness towards environmental conservation and prevention of its degradation and during its journey from Guwahati to Sivasagar, it is expected to send across the message to the people.

Synchronising with the event, the chief minister also planted a sapling at the premises of Assam Plantation Crops Development Corporation Limited.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sarma while thanking Ashok Sarma and others for undertaking the cycle rally said that during the journey, the participants of the rally should spread the message of ills of environmental degradation and the actions people should promote for protecting nature. He also said that in view of the dwindling forest cover, global warming has become a major concern.

In view of this, he called upon the people to plant more saplings and take steps for their survival.

The chief minister also requested the participants of the cycle rally to spread the message of independence and help the younger generation to imbibe the feeling of patriotism among them.

Earlier, on the occasion of the celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the chief minister participated in a Prabhat Pheri taken part by the school and college students and others to mark the beginning of the nationwide Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

The procession started from Kamrup Academy School, where every student wielded National Flags, and traversed through Guwahati Club, Ambari, Dighalipukhuri, etc., chanting Vande Mataram which reverberated the ambience of the city. The chief minister thanked the students for their spontaneous participation which really made the ‘morning march’ successful.

Education minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, advisor to Education Dr Nani Gopal Mahanta and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.