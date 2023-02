Child marriage case: 115 apprehended in Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR,FEB 3: A total 115 persons have apprehended in entire Kokrajhar district on Friday for involving with child marriage related cases.

Police in Kokrajhar have initiated strict steps against the child marriage cases and subsequently apprehended so far 115 persons from different places in the district of Kokrajhar.

17 were apprehended under Kokrajhar police station, 44 apprehended under Gossaigaon PS, 5 under Dotma PS,10 appreciated under Kachugaon PS, 9 under Kazigaon,14 under Fakiragram PS, 10 apprehended under Bagribari PS and 6 were apprehended under Serfanguri police station.

In Kokrajhar district, so far 204 cases have been registered against the child marriage related case.

Police has been stepping strict action against the child marriage case.