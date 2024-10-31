Draft electoral roll released in Gossaigaon

HT Correspondent

GOSSAIGAON, Oct 30: The draft electoral roll for the constituencies of No 1 Gossaigaon, No 2 Dotma, No 3 Kokrajhar (ST), No 4 Baokhungri, and No 5 Parbatjhora, which are part of the Gossaigaon district election, was officially released on Tuesday at the Conference Hall of the SDO Civil office in Gossaigaon, with the qualifying date set as January 1, 2025.

According to the draft electoral roll, the number of voters in each constituency is as follows: No 1 Gossaigaon has a total of 114,681 voters, comprising 57,591 males, 57,089 females, and 1 individual from the third gender, reflecting an increase of 302 new voters. In No 2 Dotma, there are 106,027 voters, with 52,578 males and 53,449 females, marking an increase of 1,084 new voters. No 3 Kokrajhar (ST) has 142,677 voters, including 69,969 males, 72,706 females, and 2 from the third gender, resulting in an increase of 1,496 new voters. No 4 Baokhungri reports 161,026 voters, with 80,218 males, 80,807 females, and 1 from the third gender, leading to an increase of 1,512 new voters. Lastly, No 5 Parbatjhora has 170,148 voters, consisting of 86,986 males, 83,161 females, and 1 from the third gender, indicating an increase of 662 new voters.

Additionally, the number of service voters by constituency is as follows: Gossaigaon has 126, Dotma (ST) has 551, Baokhungri has 598, Kokrajhar (ST) has 1,444, and Parbatjhora has 242, culminating in a total of 2,961 service voters.

It is important to note that the draft electoral roll indicates there are 150 polling stations in Gossaigaon, 143 in Dotma, 184 in Kokrajhar (ST), 213 in Baokhungri, and 219 in Parbatjhora, resulting in a cumulative total of 909 polling stations across the five constituencies.

The period for filing claims and objections will start on October 29, 2024, followed by special campaign dates set by the CEO on November 9, 10, 16, and 17, 2024. The disposal of claims and objections will end on December 24, 2024, and the final publication of the electoral roll will be held on January 6, 2025.

