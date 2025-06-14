28.8 C
Chirang to host grand inauguration of upgraded Yoga Park on June 16

District-level Yoga asana competition to be held

HT Correspondent
KOKRAJHAR, June 13: The Chirang District Administration, in collaboration with the National AYUSH Mission, Assam, is all set to inaugurate the newly upgraded Yoga Park on Monday, June 16. The event will be celebrated with a district-level Yoga Asana Competition, aiming to promote holistic health, physical discipline, and traditional wellness practices among all age groups.

The competition will adhere to the Common Yoga Protocol established by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), New Delhi, and will be conducted in four age-based categories.

Category I: Up to 10 years of age

Category II: Above 10 and up to 18 years

Category III: Above 18 and up to 35 years

Category IV: Above 35 years

While the first two categories will compete at the Parade Ground in Kajalgaon, the remaining two will take part at the newly inaugurated Yoga Park.

This wellness-centric initiative is being spearheaded by ADC (Health) Silpika Kalita, with key support from Dr. Raju Kumar Das, AYUSH nodal officer for the district. The duo has been instrumental in coordinating efforts to integrate yoga and traditional healthcare systems into the lives of the local populace.

The upgraded Yoga Park is envisioned as a community space that will serve as a hub for promoting yoga, meditation, and sustainable living. The District Administration has extended a warm invitation to the public to join the event and celebrate the fusion of fitness, culture, and community spirit.

