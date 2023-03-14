36 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
type here...

CID Arrests 22 Individuals In View Of HSLC Paper Leak

The arrested individuals hail from Guwahati, North Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Sadiya, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia.

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, March 14: The Director General of Police, Assam G P Singh announced on his Twitter handle that 22 persons have been arrested in connection to the question paper leak incident for the ongoing High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination. The arrested individuals hail from Guwahati, North Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Sadiya, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia. Singh further stated that lawful action has been taken against the people involved in the leakage of the question paper and the conspirators.

CID Arrests 22 Individuals In View Of HSLC Paper Leak
- Advertisement -

As per reports, 7 students from a Private Institute in Dibrugarh were detained by Crime Investigation Department (CID), Assam in relation to the HSLC Paper Leak scam while 10 other people including students have been taken custody.

Meanwhile, Assam CID has nabbed three individuals for involving in the paper leak incident for the General Science subject of the HSLC examination.

The three arrested persons have been recognized as two teachers named Jyotirekha Borgohain and Herambo Kumar Das, and a driver Bindeshwar Tumung.

Jyotirekha Borgohain is presently being kept at the Panbazar Police Station. The two other accused individuals are currently at the CID police station.

- Advertisement -

On Monday, a CID team began detailed investigations into the paper leak incident. The team received a clue about the culprits who were involved in the paper leaking incident. Based on the hints, the team took three persons into their custody for questioning. All three are employees of the Bhauri Devi Sarawgi High School.

Most Fashionable Dressed Stars At Oscars 2023
Most Fashionable Dressed Stars At Oscars 2023
Most Scenic Places In Meghalaya For Tour
Most Scenic Places In Meghalaya For Tour
Shraddha Kapoor’s Most Beautiful Looks
Shraddha Kapoor’s Most Beautiful Looks
Top 8 Rhino Reserves in India
Top 8 Rhino Reserves in India
8 Benefits Of Henna For Hair
8 Benefits Of Henna For Hair
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Kharge Pleads Modi Government To Not Take Credit For India’s Oscars...

The Hills Times - 0
Most Fashionable Dressed Stars At Oscars 2023 Most Scenic Places In Meghalaya For Tour Shraddha Kapoor’s Most Beautiful Looks Top 8 Rhino Reserves in India 8 Benefits Of Henna For Hair