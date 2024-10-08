Citizen Foundation Empowers ASHA Workers with Bicycles and Vaccine Boxes in Rural Kamrup

HT Digital

Tuesday, October 8: Citizen Foundation, a voluntary organization dedicated to rural development, conducted a significant outreach activity on Saturday in the rural Kamrup district of Assam. As part of its ongoing development program, the NGO distributed bicycles and vaccine boxes to four ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers at the Bardangerikuchi Sub-Health Centre near Gashbari. This initiative aims to enhance the mobility and efficiency of healthcare workers in the region, thereby improving healthcare delivery to rural communities. The ASHA workers who benefited from this distribution were Swaraswati Boro from Bardangerikuchi village, Jamini Deka from Khepkuchi village, Neelima Kakati from Dhulara village, and Labanya Das from Dhuliera village.

The distribution ceremony was held during a well-attended meeting at the health center. Krishnakanta Hazarika, the organizer of Citizen Foundation, chaired the event, while the director of the NGO, Shyamlal Herenj, briefed the participants about the various schemes undertaken by the organization. These schemes primarily focus on addressing the needs of agriculture, health, and education in backward and underserved areas of Assam.

During his address, Herenj emphasized the importance of empowering local healthcare workers, like the ASHA workers, who serve as the frontline healthcare providers in rural areas. By providing bicycles, the NGO aims to make it easier for these health workers to travel across different villages, enabling them to attend to medical needs and conduct vaccination drives with greater efficiency. The provision of vaccine boxes is also crucial, as it ensures the safe transportation of vaccines, maintaining their required temperature and efficacy while being transported across the district.

The event was graced by a number of prominent local figures, including retired principal Girin Chandra Deka and journalist Abdul Latif Chowdhury, who were invited as special guests. Both guests expressed their gratitude to Citizen Foundation for its commitment to improving the lives of people in the region. They applauded the NGO’s focus on vital sectors such as agriculture, education, livelihood, and health. They also took the opportunity to urge the organization to continue its efforts, especially in improving the infrastructure of the Bardangerikuchi Sub-Health Centre, which serves as an essential healthcare facility for nearby villages.

One of the other notable attendees at the event was the principal of Vrindavan Higher Secondary School, Manjita Patowary. During her speech, she praised the efforts of the voluntary organization and called on the NGO to address another critical issue affecting local schools — the lack of access to clean drinking water. She explained that the lack of clean water creates additional challenges for students and teachers alike, and appealed to Citizen Foundation to extend its support to solve this pressing issue.

Citizen Foundation’s area manager, Anshuman Brahma, provided further insights into the NGO’s operations. He informed the attendees that many of the organization’s initiatives are made possible through financial assistance from HDFC Bank, which has been actively supporting their efforts in the backward areas of rural Assam. Brahma highlighted that the bank’s involvement has been instrumental in enabling the organization to expand its reach and scale up its projects, particularly those aimed at healthcare improvement, agricultural development, and education.

Brahma also shared details about future plans, including scaling up the distribution of resources like bicycles and medical supplies to other healthcare workers in neighboring areas. He stressed the importance of continued collaboration between the NGO, local authorities, and communities to ensure that rural development initiatives are sustained and effectively address the pressing challenges in the region.

The distribution event not only marked a milestone for the ASHA workers but also served as a platform for discussing broader rural development issues in Kamrup district. Attendees expressed their optimism about the future of Citizen Foundation’s programs and their potential to create long-term positive change in the region. There was a consensus among the participants that the work being done by the NGO is essential for improving living conditions, enhancing healthcare access, and empowering the rural workforce.

The NGO’s efforts are especially significant in areas like Bardangerikuchi, where access to resources and infrastructure remains limited. Through targeted interventions such as these, Citizen Foundation is helping to bridge the gap between rural and urban healthcare, while also addressing other critical needs such as education and livelihoods. The event concluded with a renewed sense of commitment to furthering the cause of rural development in the region, with the attendees expressing hope that such initiatives will continue to benefit the most vulnerable sections of society.