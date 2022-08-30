Closing Down Schools Is Not The Solution: KSA

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 29: Under the initiative of the Education Department of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), the ‘Quality Education Awareness Campaign – Mission 2025’ was kick-started by various students and youth organisations on Monday. The organisations will be visiting each and every school in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.

Starting the campaign, president of Karbi Students Association (KSA-Thangsing Timung), Thangsing Timung said here at the Rongthe-ang KSA office that during the campaign, the students and youth organisations will be visiting selected schools across the two hill districts.

Timung said, “The student organisations are extending their support to the initiative taken by the Executive Member (EM) of KAAC, Education, Richard Tokbi. He has involved all student organisations in the education campaign to achieve quality results by 2025. With collective effort by both student organisations and KAAC we can achieve the desired result.”

Timung also said each student organisation has selected certain schools and will be studying the needs and problems of the school.

On the recent news about the closure of schools with zero performance in HSLC examinations, KSA president Timung said closing down schools is not the solution. There are other means that can improve the performance of the schools. “The student organisations are against such a move by the State government,” Timung stated.

Coordinator for Quality Education Awareness Campaign, Richard Engti said that compared to other districts, Karbi Anglong is always at the bottom in HSLC examinations. As the Education EM, Tokbi has taken the initiative for improving the education system and through a joint effort by the student organisations and KAAC, the district can get good results in the coming years.

16 organisations namely KSA, Karbi Students Union, Karbi Students & Youth Council, Kuki Students Organisations, Karbi Youth Development Organisation, Karbi Youth Organisation, All Tiwa Students Association, All Gorkha Students Union, All Adivasi Students Association of Assam, All Assam Bengali Youth Federation, All Dimasa Students Union, Dimasa Students Union, Rengma Naga Students Union, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Garo Union and Lumbajong Development Organisation are involved in the education campaign.