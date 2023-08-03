CM Himanta Biswa Sarma declares that Assam will recognize sikh marriages under the Anand Marriage Act.

August 3, 2023: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a big development for the state’s Sikh minority through Twitter On August 3. The Assam Government reached a resolution on August 2 in the Cabinet that will help the Sikh brothers and sisters who live in Assam.

The “Assam Anand Marriages Registration Rules, 2023” have been decided by the Cabinet as a sign of acknowledgment and respect for the traditions of the Sikh community in Assam. This ruling would enable Sikh marriages performed in accordance with the Anand Marriage Act of 1909 to be recognized and recorded.

Assam’s Sikh community has nearly 20,000 people, and the implementation of the “Assam Anand Marriages Registration Rules, 2023” is a significant event that honors their distinctive traditions.

ਕੱਲ੍ਹ ਕੈਬਨਿਟ ਵਿੱਚ, ਅਸੀਂ ਇੱਕ ਮਹੱਤਵਪੂਰਨ ਫੈਸਲਾ ਲਿਆ ਹੈ ਜਿਸਦਾ ਸਾਡੇ ਸਿੱਖ ਭੈਣਾਂ-ਭਰਾਵਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਫਾਇਦਾ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ।



Yesterday in the Cabinet, we took an important decision that will benefit our Sikh brothers and sisters in Assam. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 3, 2023