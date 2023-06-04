32 C
CM holds meeting with Garo Groups in Tura

Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

 

TURA, June 3: A meeting with 18 groups of Garo NGOs and other important stakeholders was help in Tura, WGH under the Chairmanship of Shri Conrad K Sangma, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya. The purpose of this meeting was to seek clarity and understanding on the reservation roster.

The meeting was attended by notable figures from Garo Hills like Shri Augustine Marak of GNC, Shri H.M. Shangpliang former MLA and from Government of Meghalaya including Shri Prestone Tynsong, hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister, Dr M Ampareen Lyngdoh, Minister, Shri D.P Wahalang, IAS (Chief Secretary), and others. The objective was to address concerns and seek clarity on the existing reservation roster, ensuring that all participants have a comprehensive understanding of its provisions and implications.

Following the meeting, there was a brief press interaction where Hon’ble Chief Minister, Shri Conrad K Sangma said “Today’s meeting was attended by our cabinet colleagues, the chief secretary and other officials were also present and approximately 18 different groups, NGOs, unions were invited and they attended the program, attended the meeting and in this meeting the objective was mainly to give a detailed presentation on the roster system and how it will work and after seeing the presentation, there were many queries, many questions which we had clarified and most of the members have understood and are quite comfortable and convinced. Formally we’ll be able to take the decision in the cabinet to move things forward on the implementation of the roster.”

 

