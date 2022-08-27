Co-operative awareness programme by NCUI

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Aug 26: A co-operative awareness programme was organized by the National Co-operative Union of India (NCUI), Field Project, Morigaon at Pobitora Hut on Friday. The co-operative awareness programme was inaugurated with a ‘borgeet’ in presence of Samsuddin Ahmed, CEO, ASCU; Upen Deka, president, MDCU; Achuit Das, assistant professor; Kalyan Das, assistant professor; Sarifuddin Ahmed, senior inspector, Morigaon and Bandana Konwar, LCEI, NCUI.

With an aim to promote and develop the co-operative movement in India, to educate, guide, assist the people in their efforts at rural and urban sectors, the NCUI organised the awareness programme here.

The project officer of NCUI, Morigaon Mahesh Ch. Sarma conducted the programme in presence of various self-help groups of Morigaon town.

Attending as the chief guest, Rijusmita Sarma Deka, SS & head of KVK, Morigaon asked the attended women of SHGs to be self-reliant.

More than 50 SHGs took part in the awareness programme.