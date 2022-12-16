College student commits suicide

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Dec 15: One student of THB College of HS Final Year, Diya Devi committed suicide by hanging with a rope in her No 2 Gosai Chapari residence under Sootea police station on Thursday afternoon. She was 17.

Diya was the daughter of Lal Bahadur Kambar, a resident of No 2 Gosai Chapari. A team of Sootea police headed by Ishwar Singh, circle inspector of Sootea PS reached the site and sent the body for post mortem.

Police sources said that Diya Devi committed suicide due to a suspected love affair. It is to be mentioned here that one Krishna Sahani beat her up while Diya Devi was on her way home from college on December 2 and tried to take her to his home by using brute force. In this connection, the family members lodged an FIR at Sootea police station but due to unknown reason, the FIR was withdrawn.

The girl decided to remain isolated at home as she was embarrassed after the December 2 happening, added the family source.

Interestingly, one Rahul Ghorsane called Diya on Thursday afternoon and talked for nearly one hour. After the one-hour telephone call, the girl committed suicide, said the police source.

Police had brought Rahul Ghorsane to Sootea police station for further investigation.