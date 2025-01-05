22 C
College teachers firm on boycotting Gunotsav

Meeting between agitating teachers and Pegu fails to break the ice

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 4: The representatives of Assam College Teachers’ Association (ACTA) on Saturday met Education Minister Ranoj Pegu regarding the boycotting of upcoming Gunotsav in the state and the promotion of professors working in different colleges here.

Even after the meeting, the college teachers refused to withdraw their decision to boycott the Gunotsav programme of the education department.

The ACTA in a statement already said that they would boycott the upcoming Gunotsav programme since the promotion of a lot of teachers has been pending since long.

“The meeting with the Education Minister was fruitful. But there are still uncertainties over the dates of promotion of college teachers. Meanwhile, we are still maintaining our earlier decision to boycott the education department’s Gunotsav programme. However, we have an extended meeting of our association tomorrow and we will have a detailed discussion on taking part in the Gunotsav,” said Paragjyoti Mahanta, the secretary of ACTA.

Meanwhile, Pegu said that the teachers raised their points in the meeting seeking the effective date of their promotion.

 ”I met with the representatives of the college teachers association. They raised their points in the meeting regarding the dates of their promotion. Teachers have been demanding that the date of effect of their promotion have some issues. I have instructed the department to look into the matter and submit a report,” Pegu told reporters.

He further mentioned that the promotion of teachers involves many departments apart from education—finance, personnel and law.

“Since there are many things involved in the promotion of teachers, it is very hard to take decisions on the issues raised by teachers. We will do the best of our ability to find out the flaws in the dates of their promotion”, the education minister said.

Reacting to boycotting of upcoming Gunotsav in the state by college teachers, Pegu said, “I have urged the ACTA members to withdraw their decision and take part in the Gunotsav. I hope they will do so accordingly.”

The college teachers impart duties as external evaluators during the Gunotsav programme at schools and if they boycott the programme, the education department will find it very difficult to complete the upcoming Gunotsav in the state.

