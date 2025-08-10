Congress can send illegal immigrants to Rahul Gandhi’s house : Himanta Biswa Sarma

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 9: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday launched a blistering attack on opposition leaders on eviction and action on illegal encroachers in Assam.

- Advertisement -

Taking a potshot at Congress MP and state chief Gaurav Gogoi, the Chief Minister said, “Congress has been trying to give illegal immigrants an identity in Assam. However, the state government has been firm in its decision to make Assam free from illegal encroachment. If Congress party and its state president has immense love for non-Assamese people, then he can give them space at his home and even they can send illegal immigrants to Rahul Gadhi’s bungalow in Delhi. I don’t have any space for illegal immigrants in Assam.”

He also said, “The Assamese people have been fighting for their land rights and I am determined to give our citizen their deserving civil liberties.”

The CM also took a swipe at another opposition leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi who criticised Himanta Biswa Sarma for carrying out eviction in different parts of the state.

The Chief Minister said, “Since Assam agitation happened, no Chief Minister was able to make lands free from encroachment of illegal settlers. During my tenure, I have already recovered 1 lakh 29 thousand bighas of land from encroachers and we will continue to do so across the state. A single bigha of the land that were made free from encroachment were not given to any industrialists like Adani or Ambani—whether it is Gorukhuti or any place. Leaders like Lurinjyoti Gogoi must stop putting false blame towards me. They must get their fact checked. I believe if the opposition can not thank me for making land free from illegal encroachment, they at least should not spread falsehood.”

- Advertisement -

Earlier today, Gaurav Gogoi hurled a sharp attack on the Assam government’s handling of the ongoing ‘Miya’ campaign, accusing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of ignoring the real concerns of indigenous communities while politicising the issue of illegal migration.

Gogoi questioned the absence of official data on arrests made under the campaign, suggesting that the lack of transparency pointed to a political agenda rather than a genuine administrative drive. “If the district administration cannot fulfil its responsibilities, the Chief Minister should take accountability and resign,” he said. The Congress leader also cautioned against the harassment of Indian citizens in the name of targeting illegal Bangladeshi migrants, reiterating his party’s stand on protecting the rights and dignity of all communities in the state. “We will not tolerate any action that undermines the security and respect of Indian citizens,” Gogoi asserted.