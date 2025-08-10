29 C
Guwahati
Sunday, August 10, 2025
type here...

Women’s collective urges Assam govt to reconsider ‘lenient’ arms licence policy

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Aug 9: A women’s collective in Assam on Saturday urged the state government to reconsider its decision to allow licensed arms to “indigenous people in sensitive areas”, expressing apprehension that it might lead to a proliferation of weapons and even possible civil conflicts.

It said that the government should focus on strengthening law enforcement agencies and personnel to deal with any threats, rather than “weaponising” civilians through the “lenient” policy.

- Advertisement -

A meeting of ‘Nari Nagarik Manch’ (women citizens’ collective), an apolitical platform for uniting women’s voices, here discussed the issue of arms licensing to indigenous people and its repercussions and consequences for the society.

Related Posts:

It maintained that the decision will propagate gun culture in the state, underlining that the state has been working on the surrender of arms after witnessing decades of militancy and the “lenient” arms licenses will reverse years of peace building.

It expressed apprehensions that the government’s decision could lead to a “civil war scenario, increase gender violence and cause arms proliferation”.

In a democratic set-up, there is no scope of militarisation and polarisation. The focus should be on empowering law-enforcement agencies, the participants said.

- Advertisement -

The meeting decided to submit a memorandum, demanding repeal of the government’s decision, to the president, prime minister, governor and chief minister, among others.

It further resolved to initiate filing of a public interest litigation and also build up a social media campaign against the decision.

The Assam cabinet had on May 28 decided that the government would give arms licenses to indigenous people living in “vulnerable and remote” areas for instilling a sense of security in them.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, informing of the decision, had identified Dhubri, Morigaon, Barpeta, Nagaon and South Salmara-Mankachar districts, and localities like Rupahi, Dhing and Jania are such areas, which are all minority-dominated places.

- Advertisement -

He had claimed that indigenous people in such areas have been demanding arms licence for safety purposes since the Assam Agitation period, a movement against illegal Bangladeshis between 1979-85.

The government is also setting up a digital portal where eligible people can apply for arms licenses, Sarma had said earlier this month.

The arms license will be granted to individuals after proper scrutiny and a multi-layered process, the CM posted on X.

Opposition leaders had criticised the government’s decision, maintaining that it is a move to “polarise” the public and will jeopardise the state’s hard-won peace. They also sought the Centre’s intervention to revoke the decision at the earliest. (PTI)

View all stories
Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places
Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places
Top 8 Oldest Dishes in the World
Top 8 Oldest Dishes in the World
9 Rare Animals Of The Indian Desert
9 Rare Animals Of The Indian Desert
7 Lesser-Known Facts About Delhi’s Red Fort
7 Lesser-Known Facts About Delhi’s Red Fort
10 Stunning Islands Around The World To Visit In August
10 Stunning Islands Around The World To Visit In August

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

10 August, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places Top 8 Oldest Dishes in the World 9 Rare Animals Of The Indian Desert 7 Lesser-Known Facts About Delhi’s Red Fort 10 Stunning Islands Around The World To Visit In August