Friday, January 12, 2024
Congress MP from Assam Abdul Khaleque’s Lok Sabha suspension likely to be revoked

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Jan 12: Congress Lok Sabha MP from Assam’s Barpeta, Abdul Khaleque, is likely to have his suspension along with two other party MPs revoked.

The Lok Sabha Privileges Committee is expected to adopt a recommendation to lift the suspension of Dr K Jayakumar, Abdul Khaleque, and Vijay Vasanth, reported by ANI.

The three were suspended after a resolution passed by the Lok Sabha on December 18, 2023. They appeared before the Committee of Privileges on January 12, asserting they were forced to approach the Speaker’s podium due to circumstances, with no intention of breaking rules.

They apologised for their actions and alleged the government had hindered them from speaking in the House. The Committee of Privileges will review the matter and submit its findings to Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla.

A meeting is scheduled for either January 29 or 30 to finalise the report on revoking the MPs’ suspension, which will then be given to the Speaker. Sunil Singh chaired the meeting, with K Suresh, Kalyan Banerjee, TR Balu among the committee members present. In the recent Winter Session, a record 146 MPs were suspended from Parliament.

