Congressmen Join UPPL In Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, April 6: A total 39 members of Chirang district Congress committee led by its general secretary (administration) Amiyo Narzary joined the UPPL party at a programme held at UPPL central office in Kokrajhar on Thursday.

Chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and UPPL president Pramod Boro, general secretary (administration) Raju Kumar Narzary welcomed and offered warm welcome to the newly joined members with traditional Aronai and Phulam Gamcha.

Notably, Amiyo Narzary is also chief convener of BTC Congress coordination committee. The Congress party member and workers in Chirang have come forward to join the UPPL party having attractions of ideology and philosophy of the UPPL party.

“The newly joined members had expressed unhappiness over the leadership of the Congress party and accordingly joined the UPPL party,” said a former Congress party member in Chirang.

CEM Boro said that the UPPL party and BTR government is committed to work for all round development of the region and stepping for massive development of the society.