Consul General of Royal Bhutanese Consulate visits RFRI

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Dec 13: Jigme T Namgyal, the Consul General of the Royal Bhutanese Consulate General in Guwahati, visited the ICFRE-Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI) in Sotai on Tuesday, accompanied by SK Thakuria, divisional forest officer (Golaghat), and Biren Borah, an agarwood entrepreneur from Golaghat.

Upon arrival, Dr Nitin Kulkarni, the director of ICFRE-RFRI, extended a warm welcome to the Consul General and other dignitaries, presenting them with a traditional phulam gamusa. Dr RK Borah, scientist-G of the institute, delivered a comprehensive presentation on the recent advancements in agarwood achieved through the research and development activities of ICFRE-RFRI.

During the visit, Namgyal explored agarwood plantations within the institute’s premises, witnessing a demonstration of the artificial inoculation technique. Additionally, he toured the RFRI Bambusetum and Bamboo Germplasm Bank, commending the institute’s efforts. The Consul General expressed his country’s interest in future collaborative endeavours with ICFRE-RFRI.

Established in 1988, ICFRE-RFRI, Jorhat, aims to undertake and promote forestry research, education, and extension. The institute focuses on scientific and sustainable forest management, providing advice to central and state governments on matters of national and regional importance, international commitments, and forestry research needs. Special emphasis is placed on research and extension in forestry, addressing the development of forest management and silvicultural techniques to maximise productivity in natural and planted forests, particularly in the north-eastern region and diverse ecological conditions.