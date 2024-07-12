Crackdown on illegal pharmacies in Morigaon

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, July 11: The proliferation of illegal pharmacies along the Morigaon-Nagaon border has become a serious concern for the general public in the district. The flourishing business of illegal pharmacies operated by unauthorised license holders has endangered public health in the Baribazer area. Dishonest traders are opening pharmacies without licenses, leading to a rampant market of medicines that have caused patients to suffer from severe side effects.

- Advertisement -

The district Health Department has recently launched a massive operation against these unlicensed operators and illegal medicines. On Thursday, the Health Department conducted a raid on a pharmacy at Bari Bazar under the Mikirbheta Police Station. The illegal pharmacy, operated by Ataur Rahman in Baribazar, was found to have numerous irregularities. The Health Department’s drug inspector seized approximately 65 medicines for various diseases and subsequently locked up the pharmacy.