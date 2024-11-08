Creative writing workshop conducted

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Nov 7: One of the leading educational institutions in the greater Behali area, Sankardeva Jatiya Vidyalaya, Rajgarh, organised a workshop on creative writing on Thursday under the banner of ‘Digdarshan’, a special initiative to educate students in multifaceted dimensions. Upcoming author and columnist Himangshu Ranjan Bhuyan from Jamugurihat attended the workshop as a resource person, insightfully discussing techniques for outlining short stories and articles on various themes and subjects.

During his address, Bhuyan highlighted the pros and cons while analysing the distinctive features of short stories and articles. He encouraged students to maintain deep study habits and make repeated efforts to establish themselves as promising writers, emphasising that achievements come only with perseverance. He further urged participants to engage in creative writing from an early stage to find success in the field.

Senior journalist and retired teacher Nalini Ranjan Bhuyan also captivated the participants with his inspiring speech, citing examples of great writers and their early journeys to becoming sincere authors.

The workshop, attended by more than a hundred participants, including students and faculty from the school, was chaired by Ajay Kumar Sharma, director of the school. Teacher Pranjal Sarma offered the vote of thanks.