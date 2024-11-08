21 C
Guwahati
Friday, November 8, 2024
type here...

Creative writing workshop conducted

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Nov 7: One of the leading educational institutions in the greater Behali area, Sankardeva Jatiya Vidyalaya, Rajgarh, organised a workshop on creative writing on Thursday under the banner of ‘Digdarshan’, a special initiative to educate students in multifaceted dimensions. Upcoming author and columnist Himangshu Ranjan Bhuyan from Jamugurihat attended the workshop as a resource person, insightfully discussing techniques for outlining short stories and articles on various themes and subjects.

- Advertisement -

During his address, Bhuyan highlighted the pros and cons while analysing the distinctive features of short stories and articles. He encouraged students to maintain deep study habits and make repeated efforts to establish themselves as promising writers, emphasising that achievements come only with perseverance. He further urged participants to engage in creative writing from an early stage to find success in the field.

Related Posts:

Senior journalist and retired teacher Nalini Ranjan Bhuyan also captivated the participants with his inspiring speech, citing examples of great writers and their early journeys to becoming sincere authors.

The workshop, attended by more than a hundred participants, including students and faculty from the school, was chaired by Ajay Kumar Sharma, director of the school. Teacher Pranjal Sarma offered the vote of thanks.

Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India
Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India
8 Most Happiest Animals In The World
8 Most Happiest Animals In The World
10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December
10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December
10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter
10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

First ICP along India-Bhutan opened in Assam

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India 8 Most Happiest Animals In The World 10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December 10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter 6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try