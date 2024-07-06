32 C
Cyber PS Foils Multiple Online Scam Attempts, Recovers Over ₹35 Lakhs for Victims

HT Digital

July 6, Saturday: In a series of successful operations, a team from Cyber Police Station (PS) has thwarted multiple online scam attempts, recovering substantial amounts for the victims.

In the first case, Cyber PS prevented a fraudulent money transfer of ₹23,500, which was credited back to the victim’s account. The victim had been duped on the OLX platform while attempting to sell an old mobile phone.

In another significant operation, Cyber PS recovered ₹12,74,931.47/- after halting a transfer following a victim’s loss of ₹1.3 crores in an online heist. This brings the total amount credited back to the victim’s account to ₹35,24,931.47/-.

Additionally, Cyber PS intervened in a high-return investment scam, stopping a transfer of ₹119,000 and putting ₹99,991/- on hold. Today, ₹50,000/- was credited back into the victim’s account.

These efforts by the Cyber PS highlight their commitment to combating online fraud and protecting citizens from financial scams. Victims are encouraged to report suspicious activities promptly to enable swift action.

