32 C
Guwahati
Thursday, June 13, 2024
type here...

Guwahati Senior Citizen Deceived of Rs 10 Lakh in Health Insurance Policy Scam

According to the Guwahati Police, the victim, who lost Rs 10.67 lakhs through a health insurance policy scam, filed a complaint at the Cyber Police Station in Guwahati.

GuwahatiAssam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 13: In another incident of cybercrime, a senior citizen from Guwahati fell victim to a scam and was duped of Rs 10.67 lakh.

- Advertisement -

According to the Guwahati Police, the victim, who lost Rs 10.67 lakhs through a health insurance policy scam, filed a complaint at the Cyber Police Station in Guwahati.

Upon receiving the complaint, a team from the cyber police station took immediate action, resulting in the hold of a significant sum of money transfer.

“Rs. 5,35,753.66 was credited to the victim’s bank account today, while the rest of the money is expected to be credited soon,” announced the Guwahati Police.

Earlier last week, in a similar incident, a Guwahati resident was duped of a staggering amount of Rs 1.3 crore in a fraudulent investment scheme related to the share market.

- Advertisement -

The Cyber Police Station in Panbazar received a complaint from the victim, Chhote Narain Sinha, a resident of Rehabari. Sinha reported falling victim to a fraudulent investment in a foreign trade company named Morgan Stanley, resulting in a loss of Rs 1.3 crore.

Upon realising the deception, Sinha reported the matter on the online portal of Cyber Crime and subsequently informed the Cyber Police Station in Guwahati.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Indian Army Conducts Exercise JAL RAHAT For Flood Relief In IIT...

The Hills Times -