Guwahati Senior Citizen Deceived of Rs 10 Lakh in Health Insurance Policy Scam

GUWAHATI, June 13: In another incident of cybercrime, a senior citizen from Guwahati fell victim to a scam and was duped of Rs 10.67 lakh.

According to the Guwahati Police, the victim, who lost Rs 10.67 lakhs through a health insurance policy scam, filed a complaint at the Cyber Police Station in Guwahati.

Upon receiving the complaint, a team from the cyber police station took immediate action, resulting in the hold of a significant sum of money transfer.

“Rs. 5,35,753.66 was credited to the victim’s bank account today, while the rest of the money is expected to be credited soon,” announced the Guwahati Police.

Earlier last week, in a similar incident, a Guwahati resident was duped of a staggering amount of Rs 1.3 crore in a fraudulent investment scheme related to the share market.

The Cyber Police Station in Panbazar received a complaint from the victim, Chhote Narain Sinha, a resident of Rehabari. Sinha reported falling victim to a fraudulent investment in a foreign trade company named Morgan Stanley, resulting in a loss of Rs 1.3 crore.

Upon realising the deception, Sinha reported the matter on the online portal of Cyber Crime and subsequently informed the Cyber Police Station in Guwahati.