‘Cycle Yatra’ In Support Of YD Thongchi As Sabha Chief

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 13: Besides the government of Arunachal Pradesh’s extensive ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, another ‘cycle ride’ has been equally catching the eyes of the neighbouring hill state. To be precise, the ride has become a symbol of hope and aspiration, particularly among the literary enthusiasts of Arunachal Pradesh.

- Advertisement -

The objective of the ride, carried out by two Assamese youths – Abid Azad and Sofiuz Zaman, is to appeal to the people of Assam to instate distinguished writer and thinker Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi as the next Assam Sahitya Sabha president. The duo has been carrying out the ride with the theme – ‘Assam-Arunachal Sadbhav Cycle Ride’ in support of Padmashree Thongchi for the post of next president of the Sabha.

Azad and Zaman’s cycle ride has intensified the anticipation and long cherished dreams of both the states to see Thongchi as the next Sabha president. Notably, the ride was formally flagged off on Saturday morning at the Town Club located in the East Siang district’s Pasighat town. The ride will reach Guwahati on August 16, next. The riders will reach Guwahati covering Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Bandardewa, Naharlagun, Itanagar, Gohpur, Biswanath, Chootea, Tezpur, Kaliabar, Nagaon, Jagiroad and Jorabat.

During the flagging off ceremony, Arunachal Literary Society (ALS)’s working president Batem Pertin, prominent Assamese poet Kaling Borang, writer Mahanta Panging, Pasighat Kristi Kendra president Girin Tamuli graced the occasion and greeted the duo. ALS working president Batem Pertin observed that if Padmashree Thongchi is instated as Assam Sahitya Sabha president unopposed, the residents of Arunachal Pradesh will be mesmerised and the sense of unity and brotherhood will be strengthened further.

Prominent Arunachal resident and Assamese poet Kaling Borang prayed to the Almighty Donyi Polo for a successful journey of the duo in accordance with the traditions of the Adi community of Arunachal Pradesh.

- Advertisement -

Notably, prominent Assamese litterateur and Arunachal resident Thongchi recently expressed his willingness to contest the Assam Sahitya Sabha’s ensuing elections as presidential candidate. Following his public statement, readers and followers from both the states are in great enthusiasm. Unfortunately, there is also an attempt to polarise the move by a section of individuals in Assam to oppose Thongchi’s candidature.