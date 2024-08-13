28 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
District administrations launch ‘Tiranga Yatra’ 

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Aug 12: As part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, a massive ‘Tiranga Yatra’ was taken out on Monday from Nagaon Nehrubali field, covering the small town. The event was organised by the Nagaon district administration in anticipation of the upcoming Independence Day.

District commissioner Narendra Kumar Shah ceremonially flagged off the yatra, making a pledge to transform Nagaon into a drug-free and addiction-free district.

The event was attended by various officials, including the district development commissioner, superintendent of police, additional deputy commissioners, CRPF personnel, students from schools and colleges, NCC cadets, and local residents.

The district administration has scheduled a series of programs from August 9 to 15 as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan. A bike rally and a cultural event are planned for August 13. The administration has also been playing patriotic songs through loudspeakers across the municipality areas in the morning and evening. In an official press note, the administration appealed to the people of Nagaon to actively participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Our Hojai correspondent adds: Under the aegis of the Hojai district administration, the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ began in Hojai on Monday. The rally was led by district commissioner Lachit Kumar Das, with officials from all departments and hundreds of people from the district participating. The rally started from the district headquarters at Sankardevnagar, traversed through major thoroughfares in Sankardevnagar, continued along NH 27, reached Doboka town, and concluded back at Sankardevnagar. Notably, on Tuesday, the Tiranga Yatra will be organised in the Municipal area, and on Wednesday, it will take place in the Panchayat area. Independence Day will be celebrated, as it is every year, on August 15 at the district headquarters in Sankardevnagar, Hojai.

Our Tezpur correspondent adds: The Sonitpur district administration organised a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ on Monday as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. The Yatra was flagged off by district commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra from the premises of Darrang College at 6:30 am and covered a distance of approximately 3 km within the town.

The event was marked by a vibrant display of patriotism, with NCC cadets, NSS members, and students from various colleges and schools in Tezpur participating in the yatra, proudly displaying the national flag. Additional district commissioner Raj Boruah, district sports officer Pranjal Dehingia, inspector of schools Prabhat Das, along with key officials from various departments of the district administration and local citizens, joined in the program.

As part of the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative, the national flag will be hoisted until August 15, 2024, at every government office in the district. In addition to the Tiranga Yatra, the district administration has also organised a cycle rally, Tiranga Run, and other events to celebrate the Har Ghar Tiranga program throughout the district.

