Dabur revamps rural schools in Ghoramari area in Sonitpur



HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, May 25: The world’s leading Ayurvedic company ‘Dabur’ formally handed over the Hem Baruah Higher Secondary School and 74 No Ghoramari Primary School in Ghoramari area to the respective School Management Committee after an overall revamp with special desk-bench support under their school support programme in presence of Sonitpur DC Deba Kumar Mishra, officials from Block Elementary Education Office and representatives from Ghoramari Panchayat recently. It was a part of Dabur’s charitable gesture by the Ghoramari AIDC chapter of Dabur India Limited near Balipara in Sonitpur district

It needs to be mentioned here that CSR wing – Jivanti Welfare and Charitable Trust of Dabur India Limited has been involved with community development work in Ghoramari area of Sonitpur district since 2017 endeavouring to bring about an enduring change in the lives of people and to create the right environment for driving local economy.

However, moving forward on its commitment to improve the lives of local communities from Ghoramari, Balipara in Sonitpur district Dabur India Limited is giving full effort to bring impact in the lives of community people through long term community development programmes.

“The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) wing Jivanti Welfare and Charitable Trust is yielding change through optimal intervention across education, livelihood, community nutrition, skill development, women empowerment and promotion of sports in selected villages under Balipara Development Block,” the officials of the company claimed while talking to this correspondent regarding their social welfare related activities adding that under the school support programme of Dabur’s CSR, more than 10 government schools has been adopted and they are extending their help to it through overall renovation and ‘desk-benches’ providing programme.

