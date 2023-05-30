Dacoity in Rajmai

HT Correspondent
DEMOW, May 29: A dacoity incident that took place in Rajmai, near Demow at NH-37 Road on Monday due to which sensation prevails in the area. According to sources under Demow police station, a dacoity incident took place in Rajmai near Demow at NH-37 Road on Monday in broad daylight when two miscreants came in a Pulsar motorcycle and with gun, they threatened Santosh Kumar and took Rs 2.5 lakh from him.
Notably, Santosh Kumar, a staff of Gajali Depu went to deposit Rs 2.5 lakh to Sivasagar HDFC Bank. The Demow police reached the area after the incident and have started their investigation.