Dacoity in Rajmai



HT Correspondent

DEMOW, May 29: A dacoity incident that took place in Rajmai, near Demow at NH-37 Road on Monday due to which sensation prevails in the area. According to sources under Demow police station, a dacoity incident took place in Rajmai near Demow at NH-37 Road on Monday in broad daylight when two miscreants came in a Pulsar motorcycle and with gun, they threatened Santosh Kumar and took Rs 2.5 lakh from him.

Notably, Santosh Kumar, a staff of Gajali Depu went to deposit Rs 2.5 lakh to Sivasagar HDFC Bank. The Demow police reached the area after the incident and have started their investigation.

