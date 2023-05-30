33 C
Dacoity in Rajmai

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
DEMOW, May 29: A dacoity incident that took place in Rajmai, near Demow at NH-37 Road on Monday due to which sensation prevails in the area. According to sources under Demow police station, a dacoity incident took place in Rajmai near Demow at NH-37 Road on Monday in broad daylight when two miscreants came in a Pulsar motorcycle and with gun, they threatened Santosh Kumar and took Rs 2.5 lakh from him.
Notably, Santosh Kumar, a staff of Gajali Depu went to deposit Rs 2.5 lakh to Sivasagar HDFC Bank. The Demow police reached the area after the incident and have started their investigation.

Assam's GI Tagged Products
Best IT Courses After 12th
Countries With Lowest Fuel Prices
Most Expensive Statues In The World
Countries With Largest Lithium Deposits
