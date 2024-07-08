DDC meeting highlights development priorities in Sonitpur

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, July 7: The monthly DDC meeting for July was held on Saturday at Dhekiajuli Bhotpara Stadium, with a strong focus on the flagship schemes of the government implemented in the district of Sonitpur.

- Advertisement -

Attending the event, the minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Irrigation, Ashok Singhal, reviewed the status of work on the flagship government schemes under various departments such as Education, PWD, Panchayat and Rural Development, Agriculture, Water Resource, Irrigation, Housing and Urban Affairs, Fishery, Food & Civil Supply, PHE, Transport, Sports, Cultural Affairs, Excise, etc. Emphasising the timely completion of projects and proper utilisation of government funds, the minister directed the concerned officials to prioritise field visits, especially to schools that performed poorly in the last Gunotsav, conduct stricter excise raids, issue ration cards to eligible beneficiaries, organise focused health camps for rural and tea garden areas, and sensitise Water User Committees, among other initiatives.

Among those present at the meeting were DC Sonitpur Deba Kumar Mishra, Pabitra Ram Khaund, secretary to the government of Assam, district development commissioner Gaya Prasad Agarwal, CEO of Zila Parishad Karabi Saikia Karan, ADC Pranjit Deb, and ADC Kabita Kakati Konwar.

In his closing remarks, the district commissioner urged all officials to take a proactive approach in acting upon the decisions, directions, and suggestions put forward in the meeting.