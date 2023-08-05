Demonstration of drone-based foliar application of biofertilisers & pesticides

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Aug 4: Farmers in Balijonia village, under the Nakachari agriculture development circle in Jorhat, witnessed a groundbreaking demonstration conducted by the Agriculture department in collaboration with Jorhat Krishi Vigyan Kendra. The demonstration showcased the foliar application of biofertilisers and pesticides using a drone on Wednesday.

During the launch of the demonstration, the Jorhat district agriculture officer, Tanoy Jyoti Gogoi, expressed his belief that adopting the use of drones for applying biofertilisers and pesticides to agricultural crops would bring about a revolutionary change in the field of agriculture. He stated that the use of proper farm equipment, including drones, would not only enhance production but also contribute to strengthening the state’s economy.

Furthermore, Gogoi highlighted the government’s efforts to ensure that farmers have access to and benefit from all the available government schemes aimed at supporting and promoting agriculture in the region.

The event was attended by Dr Sanjay Borthakur, head of Kaliapani Teok KVK, senior agriculture development officer Rupam Kakati, Nakachari agriculture development officer Priyanku Majumdar, and several progressive farmers from the area.