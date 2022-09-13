Dept of MCJ, TU organises awareness event ‘Dear Zindagi’

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Sept 12: The department of Mass Communication and Journalism, Tezpur University, in collaboration with the Youth Wellness Hub of Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health, Tezpur organised an interactive event ‘Dear Zindagi’ – to create awareness for suicide prevention recently.

The programme’s theme was ‘Creating hope through action’ which is also the triennial theme for World Suicide Prevention Day from 2021-2023. This theme is a reminder that there is an alternative to suicide and aims to inspire confidence and light in everyone.

Students from various departments attended the event and enthusiastically participated in the various fun yet reflective activities, including a short film screening and discussion, scrambled words, power walks, etc.

The department of MCJ also displayed over 10 paintings and creative cut-outs that convey messages regarding the importance of life.

Dr. Diptarup Chowdhury, associate professor in the department of Clinical psychology, LGBRIMH and co-ordinator of Youth Wellness Hub, along with his team members Tama Dey and Sucheta Roy facilitated the sessions.

Dr. Anjuman Borah, assistant professor of the department of Mass Communication and Journalism coordinated the event. It is worth mentioning that World Suicide Prevention Day is observed every year on September 10 to focus attention on the issue, reduce stigma and raise awareness, so that suicide can be prevented.