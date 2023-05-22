DHAA observes its 1st Foundation Day



HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, May 21: The Dima Hasao Adventure Association (DHAA) observed its 1st Foundation Day at Haflong on Sunday.

To mark the occasion, a mass jogging cum marathon running was organised by the association where many people participated.

DHAA has been working on exploration of hidden tourist places in the district and have explored many such as Sielkal or Tumjang Peak, Kapurcherra Waterfall, Tularam Longkhor Cave.

Later, a meeting was held where prizes were distributed to the winner of the marathon by the guests.

The meeting was attended by Nojit Kemprai, executive member, NC Hills Autonomous Council as chief guest along with Haflong Municipal Board chairman Monjit Naiding, body builder Pranab Langthasa and Dimasa Student Union general secretary Pramith Sengyung, members of DHAA, sport persons and many others.

The program concluded with a plantation program at Joya Thaosen Memorial Park.

