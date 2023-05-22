24 C
Guwahati
Monday, May 22, 2023
type here...

DHAA observes its 1st Foundation Day

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -


HT Correspondent
HAFLONG, May 21: The Dima Hasao Adventure Association (DHAA) observed its 1st Foundation Day at Haflong on Sunday.
To mark the occasion, a mass jogging cum marathon running was organised by the association where many people participated.
DHAA has been working on exploration of hidden tourist places in the district and have explored many such as Sielkal or Tumjang Peak, Kapurcherra Waterfall, Tularam Longkhor Cave.
Later, a meeting was held where prizes were distributed  to the winner of the marathon by the guests.
The meeting was attended by Nojit Kemprai, executive member, NC Hills Autonomous Council as chief guest along with Haflong Municipal Board chairman Monjit Naiding, body builder Pranab Langthasa and Dimasa Student Union general secretary Pramith Sengyung, members of DHAA, sport persons and many others.
The program concluded with a plantation program at Joya Thaosen Memorial Park.

10 Costliest Cat Breeds
10 Costliest Cat Breeds
Highest Paid Government Jobs in India
Highest Paid Government Jobs in India
Best Litchi Varieties in India
Best Litchi Varieties in India
Animals That Don’t Sleep
Animals That Don’t Sleep
Best Places To Visit In Dima Hasao
Best Places To Visit In Dima Hasao
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Governor launches book on ‘Partitioned Freedom’

The Hills Times - 0
10 Costliest Cat Breeds Highest Paid Government Jobs in India Best Litchi Varieties in India Animals That Don’t Sleep Best Places To Visit In Dima Hasao