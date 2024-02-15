Dhemaji Railway Station of NFR poised for remarkable upgrade

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 14: As part of an ongoing effort to enhance railway infrastructure in the North East and Assam, the interim Budget 2024-25 has allocated Rs 10,369 crores for railway infrastructure projects. Among these initiatives, the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) aims to revamp 60 stations in the North East with modern amenities and facilities. Dhemaji Railway Station has been selected as one of the stations to undergo a significant transformation under this scheme, with an estimated cost of Rs 6.34 crores.

Dhemaji Railway Station serves as a vital transportation hub for Dhemaji town and falls under the jurisdiction of the Tinsukia division of NFR. The redevelopment project will entail the extension and enhancement of the existing station building, featuring a modern facade and upgraded facilities such as air-conditioned waiting halls equipped with the latest amenities for passenger comfort. Additionally, provisions will be made for free Wi-Fi access, ramps for Divyangjan (differently-abled individuals), and improved toilet facilities, including separate blocks for male and female passengers. Elevators, escalators, executive lounges, and designated spaces for business meetings will also be incorporated, along with landscaping efforts to enhance aesthetics.

Parking facilities will be improved, and the circulating area will undergo beautification, while all platforms will be equipped with shelters and resurfaced for smoother passenger movement. Furthermore, the development of entry and exit pathways will enhance accessibility for passengers.

Tenders have already been awarded for the various aspects of the project, with foundation work for the new station building already underway. Concurrently, efforts are being made to install coach guidance boards, train information display systems, extend platforms, and provide easy access water booths for Divyangjan.

The anticipated upgrade of Dhemaji Railway Station is expected to generate new employment opportunities, stimulate business growth, and facilitate smoother travel experiences for passengers across the North East region.