New Karimganj Railway Station set for modernisation under ABSS

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 1: In a bid to further enhance rail facilities in North East and Assam, Rs 10,369 crores have been allocated in the interim Budget 2024-25 for railway infrastructure projects. Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), 91 stations within NFR’s jurisdiction are being redeveloped with world-class modern amenities/facilities. Among the selected railway stations, New Karimganj Railway Station will receive a significant facelift under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at a cost of Rs 30.00 crores. The revamping of this station will provide modern state-of-the-art amenities to the railway users of the nearby areas.

New Karimganj Railway Station is an important station located in the southern part of Assam that serves the district of Karimganj and falls under the Lumding division of NFR. The existing station building will be extended with improved facade along with modern facilities like waiting halls with the latest amenities for the convenience of the passengers. New lighting in the circulating area with other modern amenities like lift/escalator and FOB and cafeteria facilities & modern signages as well as a water fountain will also be provided. A new toilet block will be built separately for male and female passengers. Improved parking facilities with beautification of the circulating area are also planned. All the platforms will be provided with shelter and resurfaced with marble stone, tiles, etc., for the ease of movement for passengers. Entry exit paths will be developed, which will offer improved accessibility for passengers.

Tenders have been awarded for all the above works. Foundation work for the new station building has already started. Work for other passenger amenities like the installation of coach guidance system, modern train information display system, better road & dividers and provision of easy access water booths for divyangjan, etc., is also in progress.

The upgrading of this station will lead to the creation of new avenues which will lead to new employment, business opportunities, and ease of travel for passengers across the North East. The upgraded station will act as the center of socio-economic activities of the area.