Fakiragram station to get a facelift with Rs 34.60 crore

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 3: Fakiragram railway station in Assam will receive a significant facelift under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at a cost of Rs. 34.60 crores, NFR stated.

“In a bid to further enhance rail facilities in Northeast and Assam, Rs. 10,369 crores have been allocated in the interim Budget 2024-25 for Railway infrastructure projects. Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), 60 stations in Northeast are being redeveloped with world class amenities/facilities. Among the selected railway stations. The revamping of this station will provide modern state-of-the-art amenities to the railway users of the nearby areas,” NFR stated in a PR.

Fakiragram railway station is an important station at Kokrajhar district of Assam. This station is situated in the New Jalpaiguri–New Bongaigaon section under Alipurduar Division of NFR. The existing station building will be extended with improved facade with facilities like retiring rooms and waiting room with latest amenities for the convenience of the passengers. Divyangjan friendly ramps and toilet facilities with other modern amenities like lifts and a 5-meter-wideFoot Over Bridge will also be provided. New toilet block will be built separately for male and female passengers. Improved parking facilities with beautification of circulating area are also planned. All the platforms will be provided with shelter and resurfaced with marble stone, tiles etc. for ease of movement for passengers. Entry exit path will be developed, which will offer improved accessibility for passengers, NFR further stated.

Tenders have been awarded for all the above works. Foundation work for the new station building has already been started. Work for other passenger amenities like Installation of Coach Guidance Board, Train Information Display System, Extension of Platforms, provision of easy access water booths for Divyangjan etc. are also in progress.

The upgradation of this station will lead to creation of new avenues which will lead to new employment, business opportunity and ease of travel and giving immense impetus to tourism for passengers of city and nearby areas.