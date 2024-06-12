DHS Kanoi College to celebrate 79th anniversary with prestigious award ceremony

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, June 11: DHS Kanoi College will celebrate its 79th anniversary on June 15. A grand celebration is organised for this occasion. The college was inaugurated on June 15, 1945, as Dibrugarh College by Mohammad Faiznur Ali. In 1949, it was renamed ‘Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmall Kanoi College’.

The college began with an enrollment of 80 students (including five girls) in its first year, which has now grown to over 3,000 students. The college was recognised by the University of Calcutta in May 1946 and later came under the University of Guwahati. Since its establishment, it has been affiliated with the University of Dibrugarh.

Over the past 79 years, the college has excelled in sports, education, music, arts, and more, making the entire Dibrugarh community proud. The college has won the ‘Best Disciplined College Award’ at the Dibrugarh University Youth Festival three times, in 2020, 2022, and 2023. It has also received the ‘Green College, Clean College of Assam’ award and was recognised as the second-best clean college at the all-India level.

In 2024, DHSK College won the ‘Cleanest College Award’ at the Dibrugarh University Youth Festival and the ‘Centre of Excellence’ award by the North East Resource Center under the United Nations.

To mark the 79th foundation day celebration, Dr Samudra Gupta Kashyap, chancellor of Nagaland University, will deliver a thought-provoking lecture on ‘Assam’s Amazing Neighbourhood’ as the chief guest. The welcome address will be delivered by the principal of the college, Dr Sashi Kanta Saikia. The event will be inaugurated by BCPL managing director Pranjal Changmai and attended by Dr Bhupender Kumar Som, director of GNIOT, Noida, as the special guest. On this occasion, the Ashwini Charan Chowdhury Memorial Award will be presented to Dr Samudra Gupta Kashyap.

Renowned educationist Ashwini Charan Chowdhury was the founder secretary of the then Dibrugarh College (now DHSK College). The event will also be attended by numerous academicians and several senior citizens of Dibrugarh. The celebration committee warmly invites all well-wishers to join the celebrations.