Dibrugarh district admin gears up for Republic Day celebrations

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Jan 21: The Dibrugarh district admin has beefed up security in view of the ensuing Republic Day celebrations.

- Advertisement -

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma would hoist the national flag at Khanikar playground in Dibrugarh on Republic Day.

The Dibrugarh district administration has also been renovating important places for the mega event.

“We are very much excited that for the first time, chief minister will hoist the tri-colour in Dibrugarh in Republic Day. Earlier, it has never happened. It will be a great moment for the people of Dibrugarh and everybody should participate in the Republic Day event at Khanikar playground,” said Ritul Sharma, a retired teacher in Dibrugarh.

He said, “It will be a historic moment for the people of Dibrugarh. We are very much happy that the Assam government is giving priority to Dibrugarh. It is a old and historic town in Assam which is contributing immensely in the economic reform of the state.”

- Advertisement -

Preparations are in full swing and the officials of the Dibrugarh district administration were seen working hard for the sucessfull celebration of Republic Day in Dibrugarh.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the district. Naka-checking and night patroling has been going on in different places of the district.