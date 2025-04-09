29.5 C
Randeep Hooda on working with Sunny Deol: He is nothing like he looks on screen

New Delhi, April 8: Actor Randeep Hooda, whose upcoming starrer “Jaat” is set to hit the big screen on April 10, says Sunny Deol is soft spoken in real life but transforms when the cameras roll.

Hooda, who promoted the film alongside Deol and co-star Vineet Kumar Singh at an event here, said he has always been a fan of the “Gadar” star.

“We started making our muscles by looking at paaji . I would place a poster of him in the cupboard… started doing bench press because of him,” the actor said.

“After looking up to him for so many years, getting an opportunity to work with him was very good. He is nothing like he looks on screen, let me reveal a secret about him. He is very easy going an soft spoken, but when he faces the camera, inme mata aajati hai ,” he quipped.

Hooda, known for films such as “Murder 3”, “Highway” and “Sarabjit”, said he usually does a lot of preparation, but his role didn’t require it this time.

“All it required me was to be there, get the hair and makeup done and remain in my attitude, so it didn’t require much preparation. But the character came out equally good. The director thought of this character really well and I just followed him,” he said.

Singh, who most recently appeared in “Chhaava”, said it’s the first time for him to essay a negative character.

“My role in ‘Jaat’ is what I have never done before. I am doing a negative role for the first time and I hope you will like it,” he told reporters.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film is produced by People Media Factory and Mythri Movie Makers. (PTI)

10 Most Unique Places In South India To Visit In April
Best Tea Gardens in Assam for a Tranquil Summer Getaway
10 Places to Visit North east India in April
10 Unique Places to Visit in South India This April
8 Comforting South Indian dishes for a light dinner
