Dibrugarh grapples with severe waterlogging

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, July 1: Dibrugarh town continues to grapple with severe waterlogging following relentless heavy rainfall. The situation worsened on Monday, with new areas succumbing to flooding. All 22 wards of the town have been inundated since June 27.

- Advertisement -

State Disaster Management minister Jogen Mohan assessed the situation in Dibrugarh on Monday and instructed officials to take urgent measures to address the crisis. Dibrugarh district commissioner Bikram Kairi and superintendent of police Rakesh Reddy also inspected waterlogged areas at Thana Chariali.

State Disaster Management minister Jogen Mohan visited the urban flood-affected areas of Dibrugarh town this afternoon. Accompanied by district commissioner Bikram Kairi and superintendent of police Rakesh Reddy, the minister surveyed the flood-affected Mancotta Road and Thana Chariali areas of the town.

“We are actively addressing the issue. If necessary, we will install additional pumps to drain out the rainwater from the town. We need to plan the drainage system scientifically for a permanent solution,” said the minister.

Mancotta Road, a crucial thoroughfare, has been submerged for five days, particularly from Chowkidinghee traffic point to Phoolbagan.

- Advertisement -

Other important roads such as AT Road, RKB Road, HS Road, KC Gogoi Road, Jail Road, VKV Road, Jhalukpara Road, KP Road, PN Road, and Convoy Road are also severely waterlogged. Residents in areas like Khalihamari, West Milannagar, Jiban Phukan Nagar, Lachit Nagar, Chowkidinghee Khaniagaon, Gangapara, Padum Nagar, Santipara, Lakhi Nagar, Jibon Phukan Nagar, Guardpara, and Graham Bazar are facing significant hardships due to flooding.

The Dibrugarh Police Reserve, old SP office, All India Radio office, Inspector of Schools Office, Joint Director of Health office, schools, and colleges have been affected by waterlogging. All schools in Dibrugarh district were ordered closed from Monday by the Inspector of Schools.

Dibrugarh mayor Saikat Patra noted that floodwaters from the Brahmaputra River have entered Dibrugarh town from the Maijan area, exacerbating the situation. He acknowledged that without a cessation in rain and improved weather conditions, relief from waterlogging may not be immediate, as drains are overwhelmed.

“It’s a serious issue. The Dibrugarh district administration should understand the gravity of the situation before it’s too late. The Dibrugarh Town Protection (DTP) drain should be cleaned using scientific methods, and illegal encroachments should be swiftly cleared to prevent further waterlogging issues,” said Ranjan Sharma, a resident of Dibrugarh.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, a physical trainer (PT) teacher at Sampoorna Kendriya Vidyalaya died due to electrocution after coming into contact with a live wire from a generator in Dibrugarh on Sunday morning. The deceased, identified as Pawan Gare, 29, a resident of Majuli, was also a boys’ hostel warden. He had gone to start the power generator following a power cut due to waterlogging in the hostel area. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he was declared brought dead by doctors.

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal held a telephonic discussion with chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding the grim flood situation in Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, and other parts of the state. Sonowal requested Sarma to provide all necessary assistance to flood victims and support emergency efforts to mitigate losses due to floods.

Chief minister Sarma assured Sonowal of immediate relief for affected regions and pledged assistance and support to those affected by the floods.