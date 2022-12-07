HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Dec 6: Dibrugarh University ragging victim Anand Sharma underwent another surgery on Tuesday at a private nursing home in Dibrugarh.

A team of Orthopaedic surgeons performed surgery on his fractured right hand at Aditya Hospitals in the evening on Tuesday.

Anand suffered a fractured bone with an injury in his right hand apart from other injuries.

The first surgery took place on December 1.

On the other hand, Dibrugarh superintendent of police Shwetank Mishra, on Tuesday, interrogated prime accused Rahul Chetry in connection with the ragging incident of Dibrugarh University.

Rahul Chetri was arrested by Dibrugarh police on Monday after he surrendered at the Lekhapani police station.

On the other hand, additional deputy commissioner Sanghamitra Baruah, who is leading a magisterial-level inquiry, also questioned Rahul Chetry separately.

After his arrest, Chetry was produced before the additional chief judicial magistrate by Dibrugarh Police. The court granted five days police custody.

Notably, Rahul is a former general secretary of the Dibrugarh University Post-Graduate Students’ Union (DUPGSU).