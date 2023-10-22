Diphu Dazzles As Durga Puja Begins At Birla Market

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 21: The vibrant town of Diphu came alive with the spirit of Durga Puja as the auspicious festival commenced on Saptami, marking the first day of the four-day celebration. The entire town wore a festive look, with streets adorned in colorful lights and decorations, resonating with the joyous atmosphere of the occasion.

Like every year Nava Juvak Sangh Samiti, Dillaji Diphu –Manja Road has put –up the Durga puja pandal at Birla market near Kali mandir, to allow devotees to offer prayers to Maa Durga.

The president of the puja committee Rameswar Chauhan, who is also the editor and publisher of The Hills Time, an English daily said, “It is 38 years since the Nava Juvak Sangh Samiti has organised Durga puja here at Birla. The puja pandal was put up in the market, but due to lack of space, it has been put up near Kali mandir.”

Chauhan emphasized the generosity of numerous well-wishers who contributed both financially and with donations to facilitate the organization of the Durga Puja. He urged everyone to uphold discipline and oversee the movement of vehicles, ensuring that volunteers are appropriately deployed.

“Adequate seating arrangements have been made for devotees and visitors. As the evening fell, a substantial number of people began to visit the puja pandal, embracing the festive atmosphere.” he added.

The organisers informed that on the second day i.e. on Sunday, more visitors and devotees will be coming to offer puja.

It is worth mentioning that the Durga idol was donated by the president of Nava Juvak Sangh Samiti, Chauhan.

Durga puja is also celebrated at Chandrasing Teron High School playground, Dharamnala; Dewan Basti, Sitlabari mandir, Diphu market, Lorulangso market and other areas.